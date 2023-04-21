The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .268 with four doubles, four home runs and three walks.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 138th in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

In 72.2% of his games this year (13 of 18), Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (27.8%) he recorded more than one.

In 22.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Yastrzemski has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In nine games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings