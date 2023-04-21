Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .268 with four doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- He ranks 83rd in batting average, 138th in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 72.2% of his games this year (13 of 18), Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (27.8%) he recorded more than one.
- In 22.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Yastrzemski has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In nine games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lucchesi will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
- The 29-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
