The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski is batting .268 with four doubles, four home runs and three walks.
  • He ranks 83rd in batting average, 138th in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
  • In 72.2% of his games this year (13 of 18), Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (27.8%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 22.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, Yastrzemski has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • In nine games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Lucchesi will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • The 29-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
