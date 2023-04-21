LaMonte Wade Jr -- batting .200 with two home runs, eight walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the mound, on April 21 at 10:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Mets.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.435) this season, fueled by nine hits.
  • Among qualified batters, he ranks 163rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is 129th in slugging.
  • In seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), Wade has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 17 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Wade has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has scored in five of 17 games so far this season.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 11
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
  • The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Lucchesi starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 29-year-old southpaw.
