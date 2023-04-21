LaMonte Wade Jr -- batting .200 with two home runs, eight walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the mound, on April 21 at 10:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Mets.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.435) this season, fueled by nine hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 163rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is 129th in slugging.

In seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), Wade has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 17 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Wade has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored in five of 17 games so far this season.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

