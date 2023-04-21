LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- batting .200 with two home runs, eight walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the mound, on April 21 at 10:15 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Mets.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.435) this season, fueled by nine hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 163rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is 129th in slugging.
- In seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), Wade has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 17 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Wade has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored in five of 17 games so far this season.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lucchesi starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 29-year-old southpaw.
