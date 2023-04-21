Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Joey Bart and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets (who will start Joey Lucchesi) at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Joey Bart At The Plate
- Bart is batting .333 with a double and a walk.
- In 62.5% of his games this year (five of eight), Bart has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (37.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Bart has not driven in a run this season.
- In three of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lucchesi makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
- The 29-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.