After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Joey Bart and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets (who will start Joey Lucchesi) at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Joey Bart At The Plate

Bart is batting .333 with a double and a walk.

In 62.5% of his games this year (five of eight), Bart has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (37.5%) he recorded at least two.

In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Bart has not driven in a run this season.

In three of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings