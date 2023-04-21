After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Joey Bart and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets (who will start Joey Lucchesi) at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Bart At The Plate

  • Bart is batting .333 with a double and a walk.
  • In 62.5% of his games this year (five of eight), Bart has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (37.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Bart has not driven in a run this season.
  • In three of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Lucchesi makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • The 29-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.