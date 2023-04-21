J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .297 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Joey Lucchesi) at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 19 hits, which is tops among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .328 with six extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 69th and he is 22nd in slugging.
- Davis has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%), including six multi-hit games (35.3%).
- In 23.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.4% of his games this year, Davis has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (17.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In six of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 28 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Lucchesi makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
- The 29-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
