The San Francisco Giants and Heliot Ramos, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Heliot Ramos? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Heliot Ramos At The Plate

  • Ramos has a double and a walk while hitting .190.
  • In four of seven games this year, Ramos got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.
  • Ramos has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Lucchesi makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 29-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.