The San Francisco Giants and Heliot Ramos, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Heliot Ramos At The Plate

Ramos has a double and a walk while hitting .190.

In four of seven games this year, Ramos got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.

Ramos has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has not scored a run this season.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

