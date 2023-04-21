Heliot Ramos Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and Heliot Ramos, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Heliot Ramos? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Heliot Ramos At The Plate
- Ramos has a double and a walk while hitting .190.
- In four of seven games this year, Ramos got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.
- Ramos has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lucchesi makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 29-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.