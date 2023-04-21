The San Francisco Giants (6-11) and the New York Mets (12-7) will go head to head on Friday, April 21 at Oracle Park, with Anthony DeSclafani starting for the Giants and Joey Lucchesi taking the hill for the Mets. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:15 PM ET.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Mets have -105 odds to win. The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Giants vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (1-0, 1.42 ERA) vs Lucchesi - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Giants vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won one of the five games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have gone 1-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (20% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mets have been underdogs in four games this season and have come away with the win one time (25%) in those contests.

This season, the Mets have come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mets have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Davis 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+310) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 3rd Win NL West +1600 - 4th

