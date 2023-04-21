How to Watch the Giants vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and New York Mets will play on Friday at Oracle Park, at 10:15 PM ET, with Thairo Estrada and Brandon Nimmo among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Giants vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank third-best in MLB action with 28 total home runs.
- San Francisco ranks ninth in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage.
- The Giants are 19th in MLB with a .240 batting average.
- San Francisco ranks 23rd in runs scored with 79 (4.6 per game).
- The Giants are 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.
- The Giants' 11.1 strikeouts per game are the third-most in baseball.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- San Francisco has a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.288).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants are sending Anthony DeSclafani (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- DeSclafani is trying to extend a third-game quality start streak in this game.
- DeSclafani will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.3 innings per outing.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/15/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-6
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Michael Lorenzen
|4/17/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Jesús Luzardo
|4/18/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-2
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Edward Cabrera
|4/19/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Trevor Rogers
|4/20/2023
|Mets
|L 9-4
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Kodai Senga
|4/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Joey Lucchesi
|4/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|David Peterson
|4/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Tylor Megill
|4/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Jake Woodford
|4/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Steven Matz
