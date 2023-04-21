The San Francisco Giants and New York Mets will play on Friday at Oracle Park, at 10:15 PM ET, with Thairo Estrada and Brandon Nimmo among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Giants vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank third-best in MLB action with 28 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks ninth in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage.

The Giants are 19th in MLB with a .240 batting average.

San Francisco ranks 23rd in runs scored with 79 (4.6 per game).

The Giants are 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Giants' 11.1 strikeouts per game are the third-most in baseball.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

San Francisco has a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.288).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants are sending Anthony DeSclafani (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

DeSclafani is trying to extend a third-game quality start streak in this game.

DeSclafani will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.3 innings per outing.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Tigers L 7-6 Away Anthony DeSclafani Michael Lorenzen 4/17/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away Logan Webb Jesús Luzardo 4/18/2023 Marlins L 4-2 Away Alex Wood Edward Cabrera 4/19/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Away Alex Cobb Trevor Rogers 4/20/2023 Mets L 9-4 Home Sean Manaea Kodai Senga 4/21/2023 Mets - Home Anthony DeSclafani Joey Lucchesi 4/22/2023 Mets - Home Logan Webb David Peterson 4/23/2023 Mets - Home Ross Stripling Tylor Megill 4/24/2023 Cardinals - Home Alex Cobb Jordan Montgomery 4/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Sean Manaea Jake Woodford 4/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Anthony DeSclafani Steven Matz

