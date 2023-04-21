Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets take the field against Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mets, who are listed at -110. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Giantsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Mets Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-BA
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
PUSH -110 -110 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Recent Betting Performance

  • The Giants have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

  • The Giants have gone 1-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 20% of those games).
  • In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, San Francisco has a 2-5 record (winning only 28.6% of its games).
  • The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Giants a 52.4% chance to win.
  • San Francisco has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 18 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-7-1).
  • The Giants have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
2-5 4-7 5-6 1-6 4-8 2-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.