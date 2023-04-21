Giants vs. Mets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets take the field against Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
The favored Giants have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mets, who are listed at -110. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).
Giants vs. Mets Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- The Giants have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have gone 1-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 20% of those games).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, San Francisco has a 2-5 record (winning only 28.6% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Giants a 52.4% chance to win.
- San Francisco has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 18 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-7-1).
- The Giants have not had a spread set for a game this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-5
|4-7
|5-6
|1-6
|4-8
|2-4
