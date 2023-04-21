Friday's game between the New York Mets (12-7) and the San Francisco Giants (6-11) at Oracle Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Mets coming out on top. Game time is at 10:15 PM ET on April 21.

The San Francisco Giants will give the nod to Anthony DeSclafani (1-0, 1.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Joey Lucchesi.

Giants vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mets 7, Giants 6.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have been favorites in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.

San Francisco is 1-4 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Francisco ranks 23rd in the majors with 79 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.43).

Giants Schedule