On Friday, David Villar (coming off going 1-for-5 with a double) and the San Francisco Giants play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is batting .179 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Villar has recorded a hit in seven of 17 games this year (41.2%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).

In 17 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Villar has an RBI in three of 17 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in six of 17 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings