David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, David Villar (coming off going 1-for-5 with a double) and the San Francisco Giants play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is batting .179 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Villar has recorded a hit in seven of 17 games this year (41.2%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).
- In 17 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Villar has an RBI in three of 17 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six of 17 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Lucchesi will start for the Mets, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old lefty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
