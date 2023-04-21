After going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets (who will start Joey Lucchesi) at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Marlins.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Darin Ruf At The Plate

  • Ruf is batting .267 with two doubles and three walks.
  • In three of six games this year, Ruf has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In six games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Ruf has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Lucchesi starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
  • The 29-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
