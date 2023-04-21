Darin Ruf Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets (who will start Joey Lucchesi) at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Marlins.
Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Darin Ruf? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Darin Ruf At The Plate
- Ruf is batting .267 with two doubles and three walks.
- In three of six games this year, Ruf has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In six games played this season, he has not homered.
- Ruf has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Lucchesi starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
- The 29-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.