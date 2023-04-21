Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and others are available when the Boston Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-125) 9.5 (-133) 4.5 (+125) 3.5 (+125)

Tatum has racked up 30.1 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 0.6 points more than Friday's over/under.

Tatum has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-128) 6.5 (-125) 3.5 (+120) 2.5 (+105)

The 25.5-point over/under set for Jaylen Brown on Friday is 1.1 less than his season scoring average (26.6).

His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Brown picks up 3.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Friday.

He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (-128) 4.5 (-110) 4.5 (+120) 2.5 (+145)

The 15.5-point prop total for Derrick White on Friday is 3.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 12.4.

White averages 0.9 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).

White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Friday's over/under (4.5).

White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-128) 3.5 (+120) 8.5 (-105) 1.5 (-200)

Young is averaging 26.2 points during the 2022-23 season, 1.7 more than Friday's prop total.

Young's rebounding average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than Friday's over/under.

Young has hit 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (-105) 5.5 (+110) 5.5 (+110) 1.5 (-143)

The 21.5-point total set for Dejounte Murray on Friday is 1.0 more point than his season scoring average.

Murray has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (5.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Murray has averaged 6.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday (5.5).

Murray has hit 1.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

