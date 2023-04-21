The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers square off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 21, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The series is tied at 1-1. The Bruins have -155 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+135).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN

TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-155) Panthers (+135) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 80.8% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (59-14).

Boston has a 48-12 record (winning 80.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

The Bruins have a 60.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won eight, or 44.4%, of the 18 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Florida has a record of 4-6 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 42.6% chance to win.

Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 288 (6th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Boston hit the over twice.

During their last 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.9 lower than their season-long average.

The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.7 per game for a total of 301 this season.

On defense, the Bruins have been the strongest squad in NHL action, allowing 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

The team's goal differential (+127) leads the league this season .

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers didn't go over the total in a single one of their past 10 games.

During their past 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.1 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Panthers have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.