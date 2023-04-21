Brandon Crawford -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the mound, on April 21 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .151 with a double, two home runs and seven walks.

In five of 15 games this season (33.3%), Crawford has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 15 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In three games this season (20.0%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings