On Thursday, Wilmer Flores (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the San Francisco Giants play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Marlins.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .320.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
  • Flores is batting .292 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Flores has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this season (10 of 14), with more than one hit four times (28.6%).
  • In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In four games this year (28.6%), Flores has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 28 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • The Mets are sending Senga (2-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 3.38 ERA and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .217 to his opponents.
