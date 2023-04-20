Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Wilmer Flores (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the San Francisco Giants play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Marlins.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .320.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
- Flores is batting .292 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Flores has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this season (10 of 14), with more than one hit four times (28.6%).
- In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In four games this year (28.6%), Flores has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 28 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Mets are sending Senga (2-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.38 ERA and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .217 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.