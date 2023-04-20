On Thursday, Wilmer Flores (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the San Francisco Giants play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Marlins.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .320.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.

Flores is batting .292 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Flores has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this season (10 of 14), with more than one hit four times (28.6%).

In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In four games this year (28.6%), Flores has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings