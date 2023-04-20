The Golden State Warriors (44-38) have five players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 3 with the Sacramento Kings (48-34) at Chase Center on Thursday, April 20 at 10:00 PM ET.

On Monday when these teams last played, the Kings defeated the Warriors 114-106. Domantas Sabonis paced the Kings in the win with 24 points, while Stephen Curry scored 28 in the losing effort for the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Andrew Wiggins SF Questionable Shoulder 17.1 5 2.3 Gary Payton II PG Questionable Illness 4.6 3.1 1.4 Jordan Poole SG Questionable Ankle 20.4 2.7 4.5 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Domantas Sabonis PF Questionable Sternum 19.1 12.3 7.3 Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA

Warriors Season Insights

The Warriors score 118.9 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings allow.

Golden State is 34-12 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

In their last 10 games, the Warriors have been scoring 121.7 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 118.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Golden State knocks down 16.6 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 3.7 more than its opponents (12.9). It is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc (second-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.4%.

The Warriors average 113.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (11th in the league), and give up 111.4 points per 100 possessions (11th in the NBA).

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 120.7 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Sacramento has put together a 40-9 record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

While the Kings are averaging 120.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, tallying 117.9 points per contest.

Sacramento knocks down 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 36.9% rate (ninth-best in NBA), compared to the 12.5 per game its opponents make, at a 37.3% rate.

The Kings average 117 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in league), and give up 114.1 points per 100 possessions (23rd in NBA).

