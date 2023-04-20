The Sacramento Kings, Trey Lyles included, will be in action at 10:00 PM on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 114-106 win against the Warriors, Lyles had .

If you'd like to place a wager on Lyles' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Trey Lyles Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.6 6.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 5.4 Assists -- 0.9 0.6 PRA -- 12.5 12.4 PR -- 11.6 11.8 3PM 0.5 1.2 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Trey Lyles' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Trey Lyles Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 5.6% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.5 per contest.

He's attempted 3.2 threes per game, or 7.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lyles' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.2 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

Allowing 117.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Warriors concede 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the NBA.

Conceding 25.7 assists per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

The Warriors concede 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Trey Lyles vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/17/2023 15 0 4 1 0 0 0 4/15/2023 18 16 6 1 4 0 0 4/7/2023 22 15 8 1 3 1 0 11/13/2022 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 11/7/2022 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 10/23/2022 4 2 1 1 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Lyles or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.