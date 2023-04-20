The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (hitting .275 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Thursday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.523) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

Estrada has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has gone deep in 18.8% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In eight of 16 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings