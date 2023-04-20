Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (hitting .275 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Thursday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Marlins.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.523) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- Estrada has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has gone deep in 18.8% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In eight of 16 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 28 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Mets are sending Senga (2-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.38, with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .217 batting average against him.
