Mike Yastrzemski -- 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on April 20 at 9:45 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski is hitting .239 with four doubles, four home runs and three walks.
  • Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 17 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.5% of them.
  • He has homered in four games this season (23.5%), homering in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Yastrzemski has driven home a run in five games this season (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 23.5% of his games.
  • He has scored in nine of 17 games (52.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 11
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender 28 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Senga makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .217 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.