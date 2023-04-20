Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Yastrzemski -- 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on April 20 at 9:45 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .239 with four doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 17 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.5% of them.
- He has homered in four games this season (23.5%), homering in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
- Yastrzemski has driven home a run in five games this season (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 23.5% of his games.
- He has scored in nine of 17 games (52.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 28 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .217 against him.
