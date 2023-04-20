Mike Yastrzemski -- 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on April 20 at 9:45 PM ET.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .239 with four doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 17 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.5% of them.

He has homered in four games this season (23.5%), homering in 5.7% of his plate appearances.

Yastrzemski has driven home a run in five games this season (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 23.5% of his games.

He has scored in nine of 17 games (52.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

