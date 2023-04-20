Maple Leafs vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning play in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, April 20, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN. The Lightning are up 1-0 in the series. The Maple Leafs have -170 moneyline odds against the Lightning (+145).
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-170)
|Lightning (+145)
|-
Maple Leafs Betting Insights
- The Maple Leafs have compiled a 39-27 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Toronto is 26-15 (winning 63.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Maple Leafs a 63.0% chance to win.
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have been listed as an underdog 17 times this season, and won seven, or 41.2%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has been at least a +145 moneyline underdog four times this season, and lost each of those games.
- The moneyline set in this outing implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Lightning.
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|280 (8th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|71 (3rd)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (16th)
Maple Leafs Advanced Stats
- Toronto hit the over once in its past 10 games.
- During their past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have scored 1.4 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Maple Leafs offense's 278 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked ninth in the league this year.
- On defense, the Maple Leafs have been one of the best squads in NHL competition, allowing 220 goals to rank seventh.
- With a +58 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the league.
Lightning Advanced Stats
- In Tampa Bay's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.
- During the last 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents averaged 0.8 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.
- The Lightning have the NHL's eighth-best scoring offense (280 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Lightning's 252 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- They have a +28 goal differential, which ranks 11th in the league.
