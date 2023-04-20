Malik Monk and the rest of the Sacramento Kings face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Monk put up 18 points and six rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 114-106 win against the Warriors.

With prop bets available for Monk, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 13.5 15.1 Rebounds 3.5 2.6 2.9 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.3 PRA 23.5 20 21.3 PR -- 16.1 18 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.1



Malik Monk Insights vs. the Warriors

Monk has taken 10.3 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 11.0% and 10.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 117.1 points per contest.

On the glass, the Warriors have given up 43.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 15th in the league.

The Warriors concede 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA.

Malik Monk vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/17/2023 31 18 6 3 3 1 0 4/15/2023 29 32 3 2 2 0 0 11/13/2022 24 12 1 4 1 0 0 11/7/2022 31 24 6 4 3 0 1 10/23/2022 29 16 7 8 4 0 3

