The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (hitting .167 in his past 10 games, with a home run, seven walks and two RBI), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Thursday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has eight hits this season and a team-best OBP of .439.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 161st, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 164th in the league in slugging.

In six of 16 games this season (37.5%), Wade has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Wade has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in four of 16 games so far this year.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

