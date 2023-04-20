The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (hitting .167 in his past 10 games, with a home run, seven walks and two RBI), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Thursday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade has eight hits this season and a team-best OBP of .439.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 161st, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 164th in the league in slugging.
  • In six of 16 games this season (37.5%), Wade has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Wade has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored in four of 16 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 11
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Senga makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.