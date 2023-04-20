LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (hitting .167 in his past 10 games, with a home run, seven walks and two RBI), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Thursday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has eight hits this season and a team-best OBP of .439.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 161st, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 164th in the league in slugging.
- In six of 16 games this season (37.5%), Wade has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Wade has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in four of 16 games so far this year.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.
