The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup in this article.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA

TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game (scoring 118.9 points per game to rank second in the league while allowing 117.1 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA) and have a +148 scoring differential overall.

The Kings put up 120.7 points per game (first in league) while giving up 118.1 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a +217 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The teams average 239.6 points per game combined, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 235.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State has put together a 38-42-2 ATS record so far this year.

Sacramento has put together a 45-35-2 record against the spread this year.

Kings Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG De'Aaron Fox 26.5 -115 31.0 De'Aaron Fox 26.5 -115 25.0 Domantas Sabonis 19.5 -120 18.0 Domantas Sabonis 19.5 -120 19.1 Malik Monk 16.5 -120 25.0

