The Golden State Warriors are 6.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA. The Kings lead the series 2-0.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA

TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA

Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 120 - Kings 118

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 6.5)

Kings (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



The Kings' .549 ATS win percentage (45-36-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .476 mark (39-42-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Golden State (14-13) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (51.9%) than Sacramento (3-3) does as the underdog (50%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Sacramento and its opponents aren't as successful (48.8% of the time) as Golden State and its opponents (54.9%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Kings are 13-17, while the Warriors are 37-21 as moneyline favorites.

Kings Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Sacramento is best in the league on offense (120.7 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points conceded).

At 27.3 assists per game, the Kings are third-best in the league.

In 2022-23 the Kings are fifth-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.8 per game), and they rank No. 9 in 3-point percentage (36.9%).

Sacramento attempts 42.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 57.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.6% of Sacramento's baskets are 3-pointers, and 68.4% are 2-pointers.

