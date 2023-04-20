Stephen Curry and Domantas Sabonis are two players to watch when the Golden State Warriors (44-38) and the Sacramento Kings (48-34) go head to head at Chase Center on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

Game Day: Thursday, April 20

Thursday, April 20 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

Kings' Last Game

The Warriors were beaten by the Kings on Monday, 114-106. Curry scored 28 in a losing effort, while Sabonis paced the winning squad with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 24 9 4 0 0 0 De'Aaron Fox 24 5 9 4 1 2 Malik Monk 18 6 3 0 1 3

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis is No. 1 on the Kings in rebounding (12.3 per game) and assists (7.3), and averages 19.1 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging a team-leading 25.0 points per contest. And he is producing 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists, making 51.2% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Harrison Barnes gives the Kings 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kevin Huerter gives the Kings 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Monk gives the Kings 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 22.1 3.7 6.1 1.3 0.3 1.4 Domantas Sabonis 17.0 9.9 5.5 0.9 0.3 0.3 Harrison Barnes 14.0 3.6 1.2 1.4 0.0 1.0 Malik Monk 13.5 2.5 2.9 0.5 0.2 1.8 Keegan Murray 11.3 4.9 1.4 0.5 0.5 2.2

