Check out the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (48-34), which currently has two players listed, as the Kings prepare for their NBA playoffs opening round game 3 against the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Chase Center on Thursday, April 20 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Kings will try for another victory over the Warriors after a 114-106 win in their matchup on Monday. Domantas Sabonis led the Kings in the win with 24 points, while Stephen Curry had 28 in the losing effort for the Warriors.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Domantas Sabonis PF Questionable Sternum 19.1 12.3 7.3 Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Andrew Wiggins: Questionable (Shoulder), Gary Payton II: Questionable (Illness), Jordan Poole: Questionable (Ankle), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA

Kings Season Insights

The Kings score an average of 120.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Sacramento is 40-9.

Over their previous 10 games, the Kings are posting 117.9 points per contest, compared to their season average of 120.7.

Sacramento connects on 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents.

The Kings score 117 points per 100 possessions (first in league), while allowing 114.1 points per 100 possessions (23rd in NBA).

