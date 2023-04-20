Domantas Sabonis and Stephen Curry are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors meet at Chase Center on Thursday (opening tip at 10:00 PM ET).

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA

TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (-120) 13.5 (-105) 5.5 (-139) 0.5 (+200)

Sabonis' 19.1 points per game are 0.4 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

Sabonis' rebounding average -- 12.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Sabonis averages 7.3 assists, 1.8 more than Thursday's over/under.

Sabonis, at 0.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Thursday.

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-118) 4.5 (+105) 5.5 (-149) 2.5 (+145)

Thursday's points prop bet for De'Aaron Fox is 26.5 points. That's 1.5 more than his season average of 25.

Fox has averaged 0.3 fewer rebounds per game (4.2) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (4.5).

Fox has averaged 6.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Thursday (5.5).

Fox has knocked down 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-128) 4.5 (-139) 1.5 (+115) 1.5 (+105)

Thursday's over/under for Harrison Barnes is 14.5. That's 0.5 less than his season average.

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Thursday.

Barnes averages 1.6 assists, 0.1 more than Thursday's prop bet (1.5).

His 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-115) 5.5 (-143) 7.5 (-149) 4.5 (-128)

The 29.5 points prop total set for Curry on Thursday is 0.1 more than his scoring average on the season (29.4).

Curry's per-game rebound average of 6.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (5.5).

Curry has averaged 6.3 assists per game this season, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday (7.5).

Curry has hit 4.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (4.5).

