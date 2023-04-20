The Sacramento Kings are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA. The Kings lead the series 2-0. The matchup's over/under is set at 240.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -6.5 240.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento has played 34 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 240.5 points.

Sacramento has a 238.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Sacramento has a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.

The Kings have been victorious in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Sacramento has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 34 41.5% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5 Kings 34 41.5% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

Three of the Kings' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .439 (18-23-0). Away, it is .659 (27-14-0).

The Kings' 120.7 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 39-43 15-13 45-37 Kings 45-37 4-3 40-42

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Warriors Kings 118.9 Points Scored (PG) 120.7 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 29-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 34-15 34-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 40-9 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 34-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-11 39-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-12

