The Sacramento Kings are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA. The Kings lead the series 2-0. The matchup's over/under is set at 240.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -6.5 240.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento has played 34 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 240.5 points.
  • Sacramento has a 238.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Sacramento has a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Kings have been victorious in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Sacramento has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
  • Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 34 41.5% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5
Kings 34 41.5% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • Sacramento has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • Three of the Kings' last 10 contests have hit the over.
  • Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .439 (18-23-0). Away, it is .659 (27-14-0).
  • The Kings' 120.7 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up to opponents.
  • Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 39-43 15-13 45-37
Kings 45-37 4-3 40-42

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Warriors Kings
118.9
Points Scored (PG)
 120.7
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 1
29-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 34-15
34-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 40-9
117.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
34-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-11
39-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-12

