Kings vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA. The Kings lead the series 2-0. The matchup's over/under is set at 240.5.
Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-6.5
|240.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento has played 34 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 240.5 points.
- Sacramento has a 238.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Sacramento has a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Kings have been victorious in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Sacramento has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 240.5
|% of Games Over 240.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|34
|41.5%
|118.9
|239.6
|117.1
|235.2
|233.5
|Kings
|34
|41.5%
|120.7
|239.6
|118.1
|235.2
|236
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- Three of the Kings' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .439 (18-23-0). Away, it is .659 (27-14-0).
- The Kings' 120.7 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.
Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|39-43
|15-13
|45-37
|Kings
|45-37
|4-3
|40-42
Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Warriors
|Kings
|118.9
|120.7
|2
|1
|29-17
|34-15
|34-12
|40-9
|117.1
|118.1
|21
|25
|34-18
|33-11
|39-13
|32-12
