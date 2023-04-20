Kevin Huerter be on the court for the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM on Thursday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time out, a 114-106 win over the Warriors, Huerter put up 15 points and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Huerter's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.2 14.2 Rebounds 4.5 3.3 4.0 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.5 PRA 22.5 21.4 20.7 PR -- 18.5 18.2 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.1



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 12.0% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.5 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.7 threes per game, or 18.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Huerter's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 117.1 points per contest.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 25.7 per contest.

The Warriors allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/17/2023 30 15 5 0 2 2 1 4/15/2023 31 6 5 2 0 1 0 11/13/2022 32 17 5 4 4 0 0 11/7/2022 32 11 3 1 3 0 2 10/23/2022 31 9 5 4 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.