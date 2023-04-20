After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Joey Bart and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga) at 9:45 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Bart At The Plate

Bart is hitting .333 with a double and a walk.

In 62.5% of his games this season (five of eight), Bart has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (37.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has not gone deep in his eight games this year.

Bart has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored at least once three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings