After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Joey Bart and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga) at 9:45 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Joey Bart At The Plate

  • Bart is hitting .333 with a double and a walk.
  • In 62.5% of his games this season (five of eight), Bart has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (37.5%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has not gone deep in his eight games this year.
  • Bart has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Senga (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.38 ERA and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .217 to opposing hitters.
