Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Joey Bart and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga) at 9:45 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Joey Bart At The Plate
- Bart is hitting .333 with a double and a walk.
- In 62.5% of his games this season (five of eight), Bart has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (37.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has not gone deep in his eight games this year.
- Bart has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
- Senga (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.38 ERA and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .217 to opposing hitters.
