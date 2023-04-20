J.D. Davis -- hitting .324 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on April 20 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Marlins.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 18 hits, batting .333 this season with six extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Davis has had a hit in 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits six times (37.5%).

In 25.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has picked up an RBI in five games this season (31.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (18.8%).

In six of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings