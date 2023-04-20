J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:23 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
J.D. Davis -- hitting .324 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on April 20 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Marlins.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 18 hits, batting .333 this season with six extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Davis has had a hit in 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits six times (37.5%).
- In 25.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in five games this season (31.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (18.8%).
- In six of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 28 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Mets will send Senga (2-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.38 ERA and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .217 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.