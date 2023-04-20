The Sacramento Kings, Harrison Barnes included, match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Barnes, in his last time out, had 13 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 114-106 win over the Warriors.

With prop bets available for Barnes, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.0 14.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 3.6 Assists -- 1.6 1.2 PRA 21.5 21.1 18.8 PR -- 19.5 17.6 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.0



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Warriors

Barnes has taken 9.6 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 10.9% and 10.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 4.3 threes per game, or 11.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Warriors allow 117.1 points per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

The Warriors allow 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Warriors have given up 25.7 per contest, 15th in the league.

The Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/17/2023 34 13 6 1 0 0 3 4/15/2023 36 13 7 2 1 0 3 4/7/2023 29 13 3 2 1 0 2 11/13/2022 27 9 0 3 1 1 1 11/7/2022 22 0 3 0 0 0 1 10/23/2022 21 4 2 0 0 0 1

