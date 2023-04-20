The Vegas Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Jets are ahead 1-0 in the series. The Jets are underdogs (+140) against the Golden Knights (-165).

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-165) Jets (+140) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline 55 times this season, and have finished 34-21 in those games.

Vegas has gone 22-10 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (68.8% win percentage).

The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this contest.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 246 (21st) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 224 (10th) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (7th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Three of Vegas' past 10 games went over.

During the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the NHL with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +42.

