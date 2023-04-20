Golden Knights vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The Vegas Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Jets are ahead 1-0 in the series. The Jets are underdogs (+140) against the Golden Knights (-165).
Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-165)
|Jets (+140)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline 55 times this season, and have finished 34-21 in those games.
- Vegas has gone 22-10 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (68.8% win percentage).
- The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this contest.
Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|246 (21st)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|224 (10th)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (7th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Three of Vegas' past 10 games went over.
- During the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the NHL with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +42.
