Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, April 20 at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Jets have a 1-0 edge in the series. The Jets are the underdog (+140) in this matchup with the Golden Knights (-165).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we predict will bring home the victory in Thursday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-165)

Golden Knights (-165) Computer Predicted Total: 5.9

5.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have finished 13-9-22 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 51-22-9.

Vegas is 20-8-5 (45 points) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 11 times this season the Golden Knights ended a game with just one goal, they have a 1-8-2 record, good for four points.

Vegas has scored two goals in 19 games this season (4-10-5 record, 13 points).

The Golden Knights are 46-3-2 in the 51 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 94 points).

In the 26 games when Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 37 points after finishing 18-7-1.

In the 39 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 27-7-5 (59 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 38 times, and went 20-15-3 (43 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3 21st 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.73 10th 15th 31.6 Shots 30.3 21st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 30.3 10th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 19.3% 22nd 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 82.4% 7th

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

