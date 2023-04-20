Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Vegas Golden Knights take the ice against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, April 20, beginning at 10:00 PM ET and airing on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Jets are ahead 1-0 in the series.

The Jets' matchup with the Golden Knights can be seen on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM, so tune in to take in the action.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/18/2023 Golden Knights Jets 5-1 WPG 12/13/2022 Jets Golden Knights 6-5 VEG 10/30/2022 Golden Knights Jets 2-1 (F/OT) VEG 10/20/2022 Golden Knights Jets 5-2 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the NHL.

The Jets have 246 goals this season (three per game), 21st in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Jets have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Jets have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 32 goals during that stretch.

Jets Key Players