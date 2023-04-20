How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Vegas Golden Knights take the ice against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, April 20, beginning at 10:00 PM ET and airing on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Jets are ahead 1-0 in the series.
The Jets' matchup with the Golden Knights can be seen on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM, so tune in to take in the action.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|5-1 WPG
|12/13/2022
|Jets
|Golden Knights
|6-5 VEG
|10/30/2022
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|2-1 (F/OT) VEG
|10/20/2022
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|5-2 VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the NHL.
- The Jets have 246 goals this season (three per game), 21st in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Jets have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Jets have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 32 goals during that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|82
|32
|49
|81
|40
|42
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|78
|16
|59
|75
|59
|36
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|81
|42
|26
|68
|45
|61
|48.1%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|47
|40
|49%
|Blake Wheeler
|72
|16
|39
|55
|27
|45
|50.8%
