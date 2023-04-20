Pete Alonso's New York Mets (12-7) and Thairo Estrada's San Francisco Giants (6-11) will clash in the series opener on Thursday, April 20 at Oracle Park. The matchup will begin at 9:45 PM ET.

The Mets are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Giants have +100 odds to play spoiler. The game's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga - NYM (2-0, 3.38 ERA) vs Sean Manaea - SF (0-0, 4.76 ERA)

Giants vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Giants vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have been favored 14 times and won 10, or 71.4%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Mets have a 10-3 record (winning 76.9% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets went 6-2 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win four times (40%) in those contests.

The Giants have a mark of 3-5 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+180) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) David Villar 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+220) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 3rd Win NL West +1600 - 4th

