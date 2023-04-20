How to Watch the Giants vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will play Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Thursday.
Giants vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants have hit 28 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.
- San Francisco is ninth in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage this season.
- The Giants' .240 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- San Francisco ranks 21st in the majors with 79 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 11.1 strikeouts per game.
- San Francisco has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.
- San Francisco has pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
- Giants pitchers have a 1.288 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants' Sean Manaea will make his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs.
- He has one quality starts in two chances this season.
- Manaea has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 3.7 innings per appearance.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-5
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Joey Wentz
|4/15/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-6
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Michael Lorenzen
|4/17/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Jesús Luzardo
|4/18/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-2
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Edward Cabrera
|4/19/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Trevor Rogers
|4/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Kodai Senga
|4/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Joey Lucchesi
|4/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|David Peterson
|4/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Tylor Megill
|4/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Jake Woodford
