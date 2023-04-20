Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will play Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Thursday.

Giants vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 28 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

San Francisco is ninth in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants' .240 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

San Francisco ranks 21st in the majors with 79 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 11.1 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

San Francisco has pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Giants pitchers have a 1.288 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants' Sean Manaea will make his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs.

He has one quality starts in two chances this season.

Manaea has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 3.7 innings per appearance.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Tigers L 7-5 Away Sean Manaea Joey Wentz 4/15/2023 Tigers L 7-6 Away Anthony DeSclafani Michael Lorenzen 4/17/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away Logan Webb Jesús Luzardo 4/18/2023 Marlins L 4-2 Away Alex Wood Edward Cabrera 4/19/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Away Alex Cobb Trevor Rogers 4/20/2023 Mets - Home Sean Manaea Kodai Senga 4/21/2023 Mets - Home Anthony DeSclafani Joey Lucchesi 4/22/2023 Mets - Home Logan Webb David Peterson 4/23/2023 Mets - Home Ross Stripling Tylor Megill 4/24/2023 Cardinals - Home Alex Cobb Jordan Montgomery 4/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Sean Manaea Jake Woodford

