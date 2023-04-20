A couple of hot hitters, Pete Alonso and Thairo Estrada, will be on display when the New York Mets face the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

The Giants are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Mets (-125). The total for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -125 +105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Giants and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 contests.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been victorious in four of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 3-5 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 17 games with a total.

The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-4 4-7 5-6 1-5 4-7 2-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.