Thursday's contest that pits the New York Mets (12-7) versus the San Francisco Giants (6-11) at Oracle Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Mets. Game time is at 9:45 PM ET on April 20.

The Mets will call on Kodai Senga (2-0) versus the Giants and Sean Manaea.

Giants vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mets 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 1-3.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Giants' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Giants have been victorious in four of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has a mark of 3-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (79 total runs).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Giants Schedule