The Sacramento Kings, De'Aaron Fox included, will play at 10:00 PM on Thursday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 17, Fox produced 24 points, nine assists and four steals in a 114-106 win versus the Warriors.

Below, we dig into Fox's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.0 24.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 3.8 Assists 5.5 6.1 6.3 PRA 37.5 35.3 34.1 PR -- 29.2 27.8 3PM 2.5 1.6 1.5



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 18.4% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.2 per contest.

Fox is averaging 5.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Fox's Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 117.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Warriors concede 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are 23rd in the league, giving up 12.9 makes per game.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/17/2023 36 24 5 9 2 1 4 4/15/2023 40 38 1 5 4 0 3 11/13/2022 34 22 4 8 2 1 3 11/7/2022 37 28 2 6 2 0 0 10/23/2022 36 26 5 10 1 0 1

