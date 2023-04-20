Davion Mitchell and the rest of the Sacramento Kings face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Mitchell put up 14 points and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 114-106 win versus the Warriors.

With prop bets available for Mitchell, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Davion Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 5.6 6.3 Rebounds -- 1.3 1.0 Assists 2.5 2.3 3.3 PRA -- 9.2 10.6 PR -- 6.9 7.3 3PM 1.5 0.8 0.8



Davion Mitchell Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Davion Mitchell has made 2.3 shots per game, which accounts for 5.1% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 2.5 threes per game, or 6.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Mitchell's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.2 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive team in the league, giving up 117.1 points per game.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 25.7 assists per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

Davion Mitchell vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/17/2023 28 14 2 3 2 0 2 4/15/2023 22 3 1 4 1 1 1 4/7/2023 28 5 2 5 1 0 3 11/13/2022 14 2 1 1 0 0 0 11/7/2022 21 12 0 1 2 0 2 10/23/2022 12 7 1 3 1 0 0

