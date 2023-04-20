The San Francisco Giants and David Villar, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Thursday at 9:45 PM ET.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Kodai Senga TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is batting .179 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Villar has recorded a hit in seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).

In 17 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In 17.6% of his games this year, Villar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in six of 17 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

