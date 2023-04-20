David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and David Villar, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Thursday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Marlins.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is batting .179 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Villar has recorded a hit in seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).
- In 17 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In 17.6% of his games this year, Villar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six of 17 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
- Senga (2-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.38 ERA and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .217 to his opponents.
