The San Francisco Giants and David Villar, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Thursday at 9:45 PM ET.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

David Villar At The Plate

  • Villar is batting .179 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • Villar has recorded a hit in seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).
  • In 17 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In 17.6% of his games this year, Villar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in six of 17 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 11
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Senga (2-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 3.38 ERA and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .217 to his opponents.
