The San Francisco Giants and Brandon Crawford, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Thursday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .160 with a double, two home runs and six walks.

Crawford has gotten a hit in five of 14 games this year (35.7%), with multiple hits twice.

In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In three games this season (21.4%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

