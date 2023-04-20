Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and Brandon Crawford, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Thursday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .160 with a double, two home runs and six walks.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in five of 14 games this year (35.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In three games this season (21.4%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
- Senga (2-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .217 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.