Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:23 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (hitting .333 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Marlins.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Flores has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 13 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.8% of them.
- In 13 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Flores has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 18 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Rogers gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.20 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .220 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.