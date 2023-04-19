The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (hitting .333 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Marlins.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers

Trevor Rogers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Flores has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 13 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.8% of them.

In 13 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Flores has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings