The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (hitting .333 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Marlins.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Flores has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 13 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.8% of them.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Flores has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 18 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Rogers gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 4.20 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .220 to opposing hitters.
