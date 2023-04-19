On Wednesday, Thairo Estrada (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the San Francisco Giants play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Rogers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .550, fueled by seven extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 29th in slugging.

Estrada has had a hit in 11 of 15 games this year (73.3%), including multiple hits seven times (46.7%).

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 15), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in seven of 15 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

