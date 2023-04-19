On Wednesday, Thairo Estrada (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the San Francisco Giants play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Rogers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .550, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 29th in slugging.
  • Estrada has had a hit in 11 of 15 games this year (73.3%), including multiple hits seven times (46.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 15), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Estrada has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in seven of 15 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, one per game).
  • The Marlins are sending Rogers (1-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.20, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
