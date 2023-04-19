Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:24 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Thairo Estrada (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the San Francisco Giants play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Rogers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .550, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 29th in slugging.
- Estrada has had a hit in 11 of 15 games this year (73.3%), including multiple hits seven times (46.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 15), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in seven of 15 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, one per game).
- The Marlins are sending Rogers (1-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.20, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
