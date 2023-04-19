After hitting .243 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Trevor Rogers) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski has four doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .242.
  • Yastrzemski has recorded a hit in 11 of 16 games this season (68.8%), including four multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (18.8%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • Yastrzemski has had an RBI in four games this season (25.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (18.8%).
  • He has scored in eight of 16 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, one per game).
  • Rogers (1-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.
  • The lefty's last appearance was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.20, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.
