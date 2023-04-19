After hitting .243 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Trevor Rogers) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers

Trevor Rogers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has four doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .242.

Yastrzemski has recorded a hit in 11 of 16 games this season (68.8%), including four multi-hit games (25.0%).

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (18.8%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).

Yastrzemski has had an RBI in four games this season (25.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (18.8%).

He has scored in eight of 16 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings