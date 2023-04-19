Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:23 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After hitting .243 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Trevor Rogers) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has four doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .242.
- Yastrzemski has recorded a hit in 11 of 16 games this season (68.8%), including four multi-hit games (25.0%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (18.8%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Yastrzemski has had an RBI in four games this season (25.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (18.8%).
- He has scored in eight of 16 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, one per game).
- Rogers (1-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.20, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.
