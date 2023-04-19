LaMonte Wade Jr -- hitting .227 with a double, a home run, eight walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Miami Marlins, with Trevor Rogers on the mound, on April 19 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers

Trevor Rogers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .472 this season while batting .222 with 14 walks and four runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 142nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is 148th in slugging.

This season, Wade has totaled at least one hit in six of 15 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this year.

Wade has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in four of 15 games so far this season.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings