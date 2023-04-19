LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- hitting .227 with a double, a home run, eight walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Miami Marlins, with Trevor Rogers on the mound, on April 19 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .472 this season while batting .222 with 14 walks and four runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 142nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is 148th in slugging.
- This season, Wade has totaled at least one hit in six of 15 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Wade has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in four of 15 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, one per game).
- Rogers (1-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.20, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .220 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.