LaMonte Wade Jr -- hitting .227 with a double, a home run, eight walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Miami Marlins, with Trevor Rogers on the mound, on April 19 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .472 this season while batting .222 with 14 walks and four runs scored.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 142nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is 148th in slugging.
  • This season, Wade has totaled at least one hit in six of 15 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Wade has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in four of 15 games so far this season.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, one per game).
  • Rogers (1-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.20, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .220 batting average against him.
