Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:23 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Joey Bart (coming off going 0-for-2) and the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Rogers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Joey Bart At The Plate
- Bart has a double while hitting .364.
- Bart has gotten a hit in five of seven games this season (71.4%), with more than one hit on three occasions (42.9%).
- In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Bart has not driven in a run this season.
- In three of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, one per game).
- Rogers (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.20 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.20, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
