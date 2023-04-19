On Wednesday, Joey Bart (coming off going 0-for-2) and the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Rogers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers

Trevor Rogers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Joey Bart At The Plate

Bart has a double while hitting .364.

Bart has gotten a hit in five of seven games this season (71.4%), with more than one hit on three occasions (42.9%).

In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Bart has not driven in a run this season.

In three of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings