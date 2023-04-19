On Wednesday, Joey Bart (coming off going 0-for-2) and the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Rogers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Bart At The Plate

  • Bart has a double while hitting .364.
  • Bart has gotten a hit in five of seven games this season (71.4%), with more than one hit on three occasions (42.9%).
  • In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Bart has not driven in a run this season.
  • In three of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, one per game).
  • Rogers (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.20 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.20, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.