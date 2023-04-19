J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:23 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After going 3-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Trevor Rogers) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Marlins.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (17) this season while batting .347 with six extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Davis has picked up a hit in nine of 15 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a home run in 26.7% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this season (33.3%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, one per game).
- Rogers (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.20 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .220 batting average against him.
