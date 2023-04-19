After going 3-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Trevor Rogers) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers

Trevor Rogers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (17) this season while batting .347 with six extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Davis has picked up a hit in nine of 15 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a home run in 26.7% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this season (33.3%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (44.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (44.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

