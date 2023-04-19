After going 3-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Trevor Rogers) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (17) this season while batting .347 with six extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
  • Davis has picked up a hit in nine of 15 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has hit a home run in 26.7% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In five games this season (33.3%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (44.4%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (44.4%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, one per game).
  • Rogers (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.20 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .220 batting average against him.
