The San Francisco Giants and Heliot Ramos, who went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Heliot Ramos At The Plate

  • Ramos is hitting .235 with a double.
  • Ramos has a base hit in four of six games played this season (66.7%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.
  • Ramos has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 18 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Rogers makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.20 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .220 to opposing batters.
