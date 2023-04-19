Heliot Ramos Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:23 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Heliot Ramos, who went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Marlins.
Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Heliot Ramos At The Plate
- Ramos is hitting .235 with a double.
- Ramos has a base hit in four of six games played this season (66.7%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.
- Ramos has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 18 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Rogers makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.20 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .220 to opposing batters.
