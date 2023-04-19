The San Francisco Giants and Heliot Ramos, who went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers

Trevor Rogers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Heliot Ramos? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Heliot Ramos At The Plate

Ramos is hitting .235 with a double.

Ramos has a base hit in four of six games played this season (66.7%), but no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.

Ramos has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings